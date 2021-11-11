STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Witness Prabhakar Sail appears before NCB team probing drugs-on-cruise case

Sail, who has claimed to have heard about a pay-off deal to let off Aryan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, in the case, was quizzed by the NCB's vigilance team earlier.

Published: 11th November 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case

Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Independent witness Prabhakar Sail on Thursday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, an official said.

Sail, who has claimed to have heard about a pay-off deal to let off Aryan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, in the case, was quizzed by the NCB's vigilance team earlier.

On Thursday, he and his lawyer Tushar Khandare reached the NCB's south Mumbai office around 2.30 pm, said the official.

The operational team of the NCB which has arrived here from Delhi and taken over the probe of several cases including the case involving Aryan Khan, had summoned him.

The central agency's vigilance team interrogated Sail for several hours on Monday and Tuesday.

Sail, who claimed to be the bodyguard of NCB witness K P Gosavi, alleged in an affidavit last month that he had heard Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested during a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

He also claimed that Gosavi had said Rs 8 crore of the deal money was to be given to the NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Following his allegations, the NCB started a vigilance inquiry.

Wankhede denied all the allegations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prabhakar Sail cruise drugs case Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan NCB Sameer Wankhede
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp