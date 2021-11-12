STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All those raising slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' are not sages: Congress leader Rashid Alvi

Alvi refers to an episode in the Ramayana, in which Hanuman was given the task of bringing 'sanjivini' to save the life of Laxman.

Published: 12th November 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rashid Alvi

Congress leader Rashid Alvi (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

SAMBHAL (UTTAR PRADESH): Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi here said all those raising the slogan of "Jai Shri Ram" are not sages, citing a demon from the Ramayana and urging people to stay alert. The statement by Alvi drew a sharp reaction from BJP leader Amit Malviya, who accused the Congress leader of calling all those who raise the slogan as "demons".

Alvi made the statement at the "Kalki Mahotsav" here on Thursday night. Alvi said there are some people who are "misleading" others by raising the slogan of "Jai Shri Ram". But they all are not "munis" (sages) and there is a need to remain alert, the Congress leader said, stressing that there is no scope for hatred in the Ram Rajya.

Alvi refers to an episode in the Ramayana, in which Hanuman was given the task of bringing "sanjivini" to save the life of Laxman. In the episode, Ravan made a demon appear in the form of a saint while Hanuman was on his way to bring "sanjivini", a herb that can cure Laxman.

Hanuman is later told by an "apsara" (nymph) that the saint is actually a demon who wants to waste his time, according to the epic.

Alvi's views have come in for criticism by BJP leader Amit Malviya who tweeted, "After Salman Khurshid, now Congress leader Rashid Alvi is calling those who say 'Jai Shri Ram' as demons. How much poison is mixed in the thinking of the Congress for devotees of Ram."

He also posted a video clip of Alvi. Recently, Congress leader Salman Khurshid invited a controversy over his comparison of a "robust version" of Hindutva with Jihadi terror groups.

