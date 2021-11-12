STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee quits BJP; party says won't have any impact

The 34-year-old actor had been maintaining a distance from the BJP after it failed to unseat Mamata Banerjee's government from power in the eastern state despite a high-pitched campaign.

Published: 12th November 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

 BJP flag (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee, who had joined the BJP before this year's assembly elections and unsuccessfully contested against Trinamool Congress heavyweight Partha Chatterjee, quit the saffron party on Thursday citing its "lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of West Bengal".

The 34-year-old actor had been maintaining a distance from the BJP after it failed to unseat Mamata Banerjee's government from power in the eastern state despite a high-pitched campaign.

"Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections. Reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal," Chatterjee tweeted.

The West Bengal BJP did not attach much importance to Chatterjee's decision, while the ruling TMC said if she wanted to join the party, it will be considered.

"I really don't know whether she was with the party after the elections. It won't have an impact on the party," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

Echoing him, senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy, who has been training his guns on the party top brass for the election debacle, called Chatterjee's quitting the party a "good riddance".

Roy had criticised the BJP for inducting people with no political background, especially those from the entertainment world, and fielding them in the assembly elections while ignoring loyal and trusted party workers.

"Good riddance. I don't recall if she had any meaningful contributions in all the days," the former Meghalaya and Tripura governor said.

BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra mockingly tweeted: "The void in the organisation caused by her decision to quit the party cannot be filled."

Chatterjee, who was once close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC, joined the BJP in March this year.

She was fielded in the Behala Paschim seat, where she was defeated by TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee by over 50,000 votes.

"If she wants to join the Trinamool Congress and become part of the development initiative of (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee, we will consider," Partha Chatterjee, also the industries minister, told reporters.

Senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal claimed that no sensible person can remain with the BJP for long.

TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan said, "I wish Srabanti the best. She is my colleague in the industry. It was her decision and I welcome it."

The actor joins a long list of celebrities and leaders who have either quit the BJP or are maintaining a distance from the party after its defeat in the polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Trinamool Srabanti Chatterjee
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp