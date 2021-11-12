STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP, MNS oppose Shiv Sena's protest march against fuel price hike in Aurangabad

The protest march of the Sena, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in the state, will be between Kranti Chowk and Gulmandi.

Published: 12th November 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The Aurangabad unit of the BJP and MNS criticised the Shiv Sena for organising a protest march on Saturday in the city against the Centre over the rise in fuel prices as well as inflation.

The protest march of the Sena, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in the state, will be between Kranti Chowk and Gulmandi, with the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut scheduled to participate.

While MNS district chief Suhas Dashrathe said that the Sena, despite being in power, had done nothing to mitigate Aurangabad's water woes, his BJP counterpart Sanjay Kenekar said the MVA government under Uddhav Thackeray must cut state taxes on petrol and diesel and give relief to people.

The BJP gave a memorandum over this demand to the CM through the district collector.

TAGS
Aurangabad BJP MNS Maha Vikas Aghadi Fuel price Shiv Sena
