STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress launches digital campaign for its 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' against price rise

Congress' social media head Rohan Gupta said the 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' will prove to be the 'last nail in the coffin of BJP rule'.

Published: 12th November 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday launched a digital campaign for the party's "Jan Jagran Abhiyan" to highlight the issue of inflation and high fuel prices in the country. It will carry out its 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' from November 14 to 29 across the country by holding foot marches and street corner meetings on inflation.

The Congress also released a toll-free number 1800212000011 for people to connect with the party's "Jan Jagran Abhiyan". People can fill a digital form to become a part of the campaign against the price rise. A campaign song was also released by the party.

Congress' social media head Rohan Gupta said the 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' will prove to be the "last nail in the coffin of BJP rule". "People can give a missed call on the toll-free number to connect with the movement against inflation by the Narendra Modi government. After giving a missed call, people will get an SMS and have to fill a digital form attached to it," he said.

Gupta added that the goal is to increase public awareness about inflation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Jan Jagran Abhiyan Price rise Fuel price
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp