COVID vaccination: All eligible in Raigarh get second doses

Published: 12th November 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor vaccinates a student with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)

Image for representation purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh has become the only Indian district with a population of over 10 lakh to achieve 100 per cent vaccination with both doses to eligible citizens. 

The district has achieved this despite Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s assertion that Chhattisgarh did not get the adequate supply of vaccines and syringes.

“We have achieved the goal of reaching the targeted population of over 10.68 lakh who were administered both the doses during the last 298 days. The vaccination campaign continues to be strictly supervised and we ensure that the spirit of the work-force engaged in vaccination remains high,” said Bhim Singh, Raigarh collector.

Around 70% of the district’s population is based in rural areas. Over 30% of them are tribals and 15%  from the Scheduled Castes. Tackling misinformation among them was a challenge.

“Interactive sessions were held with sarpanchs of panchayats and corporators of municipalities where disinclination for vaccination was high,” said  Ravi Mittal, CEO of Zila Panchayat.

