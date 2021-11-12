STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian arrested in Nepal facing cheating charge

The accused cheated many people with the false promise of getting them a partnership stake in Manipal Medical College in Pokhara, the police said.

By Associated Press

KATHMANDU: An Indian national was arrested here on Friday for allegedly cheating multiple people to the tune of Rs 50 lakh, using fake identities and documents, officials said.

Shivam Virumuthu Chetiyar, 44, who has family and a home in Kodambakkam, Chennai, was arrested from Baluwatar residential area in the capital here, the police said, adding that cash and numerous fake documents were found with Chetiyar.

The accused cheated many people with the false promise of getting them a partnership stake in Manipal Medical College (MMC) in Pokhara, the police said.

Chetiyar is said to have convinced his victims by producing fake documents and fake share certificates.

The MMC in Pokhara is run by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education based in Karnataka.

The police said Chetiyar in some cases claimed to have promotor share in different financial companies and other leading institutions, including being the director of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICIR).

Using such claims, the accused would collect citizenship certificates of unsuspecting persons and illegally withdraw large amounts of cash from their bank accounts, according to the complaint against Chetiyar.

The accused is suspected to have accumulated Rs 50 lakh through illegal means.

The police said Chetiyar has already served two years in a Nepalese jail, along with Rs 2.5 lakh fine, six years ago on charges of cheating. Further investigation is underway.

