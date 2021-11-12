STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kasganj custodial death: National Commission for Minorities seeks report from Chief Secretary, DGP

The Commission has also taken suo motu cognizance of the reported attack on a mosque, houses and shops of minority community members in Tripura.

Published: 12th November 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura

National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Minorities has taken suo motu cognizance of the death of a man in police custody in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district and sought a report within 15 days from the Director General of Police and the Chief Secretary on the action taken.

The Commission has also taken suo motu cognizance of the reported attack on a mosque, houses and shops of minority community members in Tripura and sought a report on it from the chief secretary of the state.

NCM chief Iqbal Singh Lalpura shared with reporters at a press interaction here the action taken by the Commission over the two incidents. In the custodial death case, Lalpura said that the NCM has written to the DGP and the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh and sought a report on the action taken.

The man called for questioning at Kasganj police station in a kidnapping case died in custody on Tuesday, with his family members alleging that he was killed by police personnel. However, the police claimed that Altaf (22) had strangulated himself using a string from his jacket hood in the washroom of the police lock-up.

Five policemen have been suspended for negligence following the incident. The NCM has also take cognizance of a media report regarding attacks on a mosque, houses and shops of members of the minority community in Tripura.

The letter sent on November 8 has sought details of the incident, the action taken and how many have been arrested or booked in connection with the incident by November 14 from the Tripura chief secretary.

