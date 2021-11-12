STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Like hostel, campus should have a large centre for cows, Union minister advises central university

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala was speaking at a function at Dr. Hari Singh Gour Central University in Sagar.

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SAGAR: A large shelter for cows should be established on campus "on the lines of" students' hostel, Union minister Parshottam Rupala told a central university here on Friday.

Traditionally, cattle are a measure of prosperity, the minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said at a function at Dr. Hari Singh Gour Central University here.

"As per our country's tradition, prosperity is measured in cattle. It is traditional wealth which can naturally take us to all-round prosperity," he said.

"The university should consider establishing a large center for sheltering cows on the lines of students' hostel," Rupala said.

His ministry will help for such a project, he added.

He lauded the varsity for setting up a `Kamdhenu Adhyayan and Shodh Peeth', and signed an MoU with it on behalf of his ministry to establish a `Kamdhenu Adhyayan and Anusandhan Kendra', a research centre for cow-related studies.

"Indian cows have a lot of potential and there is a need to understand it. Unfortunately people have now forgotten their importance," he said.

The function was also addressed by the university's vice-chancellor Prof Neelima Gupta who said the establishment of the Kamdhenu Peeth reflected the “Vocal for Local” initiative.

