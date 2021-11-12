STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mizoram partly halts construction at Assam border after Centre's directive

The Mizoram government has been constructing roads and bridges in order to link police duty posts and camps in the border areas after the July standoff, which led to the death of seven people.

Published: 12th November 2021 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district, Monday

Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district. (File | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has partly halted construction activities along the border with Assam, following the Centre's directive to maintain a status quo at the inter-state boundary, a senior Home Department official said on Friday.

The Mizoram government has been constructing roads and bridges in order to link police duty posts and camps in the border areas after the July standoff, which led to the death of seven people.

The senior official told PTI that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sent a letter to the Mizoram government on November 6, directing it to maintain the status quo at the disputed areas along the inter-state border.

Following the Centre's directive, the state Home Department asked district administrations to maintain the status quo at the disputed areas and refrain from undertaking construction activities without mutual consent, he said.

Mizoram's three districts -- Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit -- share a 164.6 km long boundary with Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj district.

State Home Minister Lalchamliana said his government would undertake activities in the border areas on the Mizoram side as per requirement.

The state police will continue to be deployed in the border areas to prevent untoward incidents and allay fears among people, he said.

Kolasib deputy commissioner H Lalthlangliana claimed that construction activities were carried out within Mizoram's territory as they respect status quo.

"Construction activities are partly going on in some border areas within Mizoram side. Mizoram has never constructed roads or other structures inside Assam or on disputed areas," he told PTI.

The border dispute between the two Northeastern states is a long-standing issue, which stemmed from two demarcations during the colonial period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram Assam border dispute Aizawl Mizroam border roads
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp