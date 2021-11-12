PM Modi to attend grand tribal day event in Bhopal on November 15

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Preparations are in full swing for the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) programme at Bhopal’s Jamboree Maidan on November 15 that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lakhs of tribals from across Madhya Pradesh and other states will be present at the sprawling venue that is being embellished with tribal art and pictures of tribal legends.

On Wednesday, the Union cabinet had decided to declare November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of revered tribal icon and legendary freedom fighter from Jharkhand, Birsa Munda.

The cabinet had also decided that week-long programmes will be organised nationally from November 15 to commemorate the contributions of Birsa and other tribal leaders in India’s freedom struggle.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The decision will not only be ideal tribute to the tribal icons of our country’s freedom struggle, but also be a milestone for the empowerment of the scheduled tribes.”

Scheduled tribes comprise over 22 per cent of MP’s population.

The Chouhan government has been engaged in tribal welfare since the CM opened the doors of his official residence in 2007 for hosting the Adivasi Chaupal.