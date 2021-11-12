STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan Cabinet expansion: Pilot bargains as Gehlot meets Sonia

During meetings with top leadership, Gehlot has been told to accommodate people from Pilot’s camp while the CM has told that the party should reward loyalist MLAs too.

Published: 12th November 2021 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Ashok gehlot, Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid speculations over Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. The  party is struggling to quell power tussle in the state.   

After an hour-long meeting with the party chief, Gehlot said, “The party high command will decide when the reshuffle will happen. We have left it to the high command to decide. Ajay Maken has all the information on it. I have briefed the leadership about the situation in Rajasthan. We want good governance to continue in Rajasthan.”

The meeting came after Gehlot and former Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot held separate meetings with party leadership on Wednesday on cabinet expansion, organisation reshuffle to accommodate Pilot’s loyalists.

Sources said the party is looking to implement a “one person one post” criteria in the state and some of the ministers may tender resignation to work in the organisation. Some members from the Pilot camp will be accommodated both in the government and organisation.

During meetings with top leadership, Gehlot has been told to accommodate people from Pilot’s camp while the CM has told that the party should reward loyalist MLAs who supported the government when Pilot rebelled last year and was looking to topple the government in Rajasthan. 

Pilot has been categorical that the party should make changes and accommodate party workers so that they feel represented in the government.

He further said that the decision on pending demands is expected soon as the central committee has finalised things after discussion with both the sides.

As a part of pressure politics, Pilot tried to give a clear message to his supporters and clarified the stand on his group’s demands by tweeting a video late on Thursday.

In the video, Pilot is seen claiming that he has raised the demand for posts in the government to ensure justice for party workers who worked hard with him and advocated for an early completion of the issues decided by the reconciliation committee.

