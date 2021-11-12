STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranchi: FIR filed after roughed up Kashmiris asked to chant Jai Shri Ram

The FIR was lodged by Bilal Ahmed, Shabbir Ahmed, Wasim Ahmed and another person who alleged that they were asked to leave the city within two days or be ready to face the consequences.

Published: 12th November 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, first information report

The FIR was lodged by Bilal Ahmed, Shabbir Ahmed, Wasim Ahmed and another person.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Four Kashmiri salesmen were on Thursday allegedly thrashed by a group of people in Ranchi and forced to chant ‘Pakistan murdabad’ and ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

According to an FIR lodged at Doranda Police Station, the culprits threatened the men to leave Ranchi within two days or face dire consequences.

The FIR was lodged by Bilal Ahmed, Shabbir Ahmed, Wasim Ahmed and another person who alleged that they were asked to leave the city within two days or be ready to face the consequences.

The salesmen said they have been living in Doranda for 20 years in rented flats and selling woolen clothes, but some locals have been threatening them to leave the city.

“As soon we I reached Hathikhana in Doranda, one local called Sonu intercepted us and assaulted us with a weapon asking to chant Pakistan murdabad and Jai Sri Ram. When I asked why should I chant Jai Sri Ram, they started assaulting us and told us to go back to Kashmir,” said Bilal.

“One of us said Pakistan murdabad, but he was also beaten up by them,” he added.

According to Bilal, some other Kashmiris were beaten up in the city on Diwali day.

“There is a group of people who have been targeting Kashimiris wherever they spot them.”

Ramesh Kumar Singh, Officer in charge of Doranda Police Station, said an FIR has been lodged and they are looking into the matter.

“According to the FIR,  one Sonu with other persons allegedly abused and beat up some of the Kashmiri people. Action will be taken.”

