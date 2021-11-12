STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rename Habibganj railway station after Vajpayee: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate the newly renovated railway station with airport-like facilities to public during his visit here on November 15.

Published: 12th November 2021 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Bhopal's BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Pragya Singh Thakur has demanded renaming of Habibganj railway station in the Madhya Pradesh capital after former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate the newly renovated railway station with airport-like facilities to public during his visit here on November 15.

"Arrival of hon'ble Prime Minister on 15/11/2021 to participate in Janajatiy Gaurav Diwas is a good omen for Bhopal. I am sure that Modi ji will announce to rename Habibganj railway station in the name of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and fulfil my old request," Thakur said in a tweet on Thursday.

During his visit, the PM will participate in a mega tribal convention organised on the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pragya Singh Thakur Atal Bihari Vajpayee BJP Habibganj railway station
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp