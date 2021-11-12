STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Restrictions put on Laxmi Coop Bank, Solapur; Rs 1,000 cap on withdrawals

As per the directions, the bank shall not, without RBI's prior approval, grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability, and disburse or agree to disburse any payment.

Published: 12th November 2021 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

A guard at RBI office

The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed several restrictions on Laxmi Cooperative Bank Ltd, Solapur, including Rs 1,000 cap on withdrawals for customers, due to deterioration in its financial position.

The restrictions imposed under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, shall remain in force for six months from the close of business on November 12, 2021, and are subject to review, the RBI said in a statement.

As per the directions, the bank shall not, without the prior approval of the RBI, grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability, and disburse or agree to disburse any payment.

"In particular, a sum not exceeding Rs 1,000 of the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn," the RBI said.

It further said the issue of the directions by the RBI should not per se be construed as cancellation of the banking licence.

"The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves," the Reserve Bank of India said.

On Monday also, the RBI had imposed similar restrictions on Babaji Date Mahila Sahakari Bank, Yavatmal, Maharashtra.

