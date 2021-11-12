STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena needs to think differently even as it leads MVA, says Sanjay Raut

Speaking at an event to felicitate party workers, he also expressed confidence that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would lead the country someday.

Published: 12th November 2021 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The Shiv Sena will have to think differently for itself even as it remains part of and steers the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said here on Friday.

Speaking at an event to felicitate party workers, he also expressed confidence that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would lead the country someday.

"Politics is changeable. What is today, may not be tomorrow. So while we are with the MVA, we also have to think differently. While the party is changing, we must work to gain the faith of every community," he said.

Against the backdrop of the party winning the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha bypoll recently, Raut said the Sena was late in moving out of Maharashtra but expressed confidence that "one day (Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray will surely lead the nation".

"We will now go to Gujarat, Goa and Uttar Pradesh. We were late to go out of the state but the step was powerful. One day, Uddhav Thackeray will lead the nation. At that time, Maharashtra should be with us," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Maha Vikas Aghadi Maharashtra government Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp