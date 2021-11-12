Stone pelting in Maharashtra in protest against assault on Tripura minorities

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Following alleged incidents of violence against minority communities in Tripura, various Muslim organisations held protests in Malegaon, Parbhani, Nanded and Amaravati in Maharashtra. Some places reported burning and damaging of shops. There were no reports of casualties. Police deployment has been increased in all these locations. In Malegaon, protestors burned two tea and pan shops and pelted stone at hospitals. Some of these establishments belong to Hindus and some to Muslims.

The protestors had on Friday appealed to the people to shut down shops. However, some shops were open. The protestors planned to submit a resolution in protest against the Tripura incident to local government officials. More than 5,000 people joined the protest in Malegaon, which has a history of such conflicts. Former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the state government should not allow miscreants take law into their own hands by using the Tripura incident.

“Stone pelting and damaging of shops are causes of concern. The state government should take immediate steps and control the situation,” Fadnavis said. Stone pelting incidents were witnessed also in parts of Nanded that include Shivaji Nagar, Deglur Naka and Barkat Chauk. No major damage was reported. Protestors in Parbhani demanded that President’s Rule should be imposed in Tripura.

Shops were closed in most places of the district. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil said that after the reports of stone pelting and other violent incidents in some parts of Maharashtra, the police are instructed to handle the situation strictly and take action against those involved. “I appeal to Hindu and Muslim people not to believe in rumours and maintain peace. We need to maintain social unity and everyone should work in that direction and ensure that no violence should happen at all,” said the minister.