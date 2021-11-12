Uddhav Thackeray undergoes spine surgery, doing well: Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray successfully underwent a cervical spine surgery at the HN Reliance Hospital here, his office said on Friday. 61-year-old Thackeray has been moved to a ward after his surgery, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoting two doctors of the hospital - Ajit Desai and Shekhar Bhojraj.

"The doctors said he was stable during the surgery and has been doing well," the statement said. Dr Desai is a cardiologist, while Dr Bhojraj is a spine surgeon. On Wednesday, Thackeray was admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated. Earlier this week, he had attended an event wearing a cervical collar.