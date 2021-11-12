STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP official held for sexually harassing female colleague at workplace

The female worker submitted a complaint at Hussainganj Police Station following which an FIR was lodged against Yadav under various sections of the IPC on October 29.

Published: 12th November 2021 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  In a glaring example of sexual harassment at workplace, an under-secretary-level officer at Bapu Bhavan in Lucknow has been arrested for sexually harassing a female colleague.

Accused Ichharam Yadav is posted at the minority welfare department as a section in-charge.

The victim, who shot the video of the officer when he was harassing her, alleged Yadav had been doing so since 2018. She said the official had threatened to fire her from her contractual job.

The female worker submitted a complaint at Hussainganj Police Station following which an FIR was lodged against Yadav under various sections of the IPC on October 29.

In the video made by the victim, Yadav can be seen forcing himself on her as she is trying to save herself by pushing him away.

The married woman, aged 30, presented multiple videos of such incidents as evidence to the police.

She alleged the police didn’t initially arrest Yadav as he was well-connected. Frustrated at this, she put out the video that went viral.

According to ADCP (Central) Khyati Garg, a case was registered in the matter and an investigation was in progress.

“After recording the statements and examining the evidence, action will be taken,” she said.

