STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'We have become a less cash economy': Congress leader P Chidambaram's dig at Centre

Five years after demonetisation, currency notes in circulation continue to rise albeit at a slower pace even as digital payments surge with more and more people embracing cashless payment modes.

Published: 12th November 2021 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday attacked the Modi government over demonetisation and raised questions over its goals, pointing to the 'rise' in cash in circulation. "Five years after the infamous demonetisation, what is the status of the lofty pronouncements of the Modi government," he asked on Twitter.

"Mr (Narendra) Modi first said that we must become a cashless economy! Within days he realized it was an absurd goal. He modified the goal to a less-cash economy! At the time of demonetisation, cash in circulation was about 18 lakh crore. Today, it is 28.5 lakh crore!" he tweeted.

"Thanks to high unemployment and inflation, the poor and the lower middle class earn less cash and spend less cash. We have indeed become a less cash economy! Three cheers!" the former finance minister said. Five years after demonetisation, currency notes in circulation continue to rise albeit at a slower pace even as digital payments surge with more and more people embracing cashless payment modes.

Primarily, banknotes in circulation went up in the last financial year as many people opted for the precautionary holding of cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting normal lives and economic activities in varying degrees.

In a separate tweet, Chidambaram said, "Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal revealed some figures on taxes collected on petrol and diesel, and if they are wring, the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, must issue a rejoinder."

"The numbers reveal that Rs 3,72,000 crore was collected in 2020-21 as excise duty, cess and additional excise duty. Of this huge sum, only Rs 18,000 cr was collected as basic excise duty and 41% of that amount was shared with the states. The remaining amount of Rs 3,54,000 crore went to the Centre. This is the model of 'co-operative federalism' practised by the Modi government!" he said.

Besides, where and how and on what was this humongous amount of Rs 3,54,000 crore spent, the Congress leader asked. "One part was used to fill the hole created by reducing corporate taxes and giving the corporates a bonanza of Rs 1,45,000 crore," he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Chidambaram Demonetisation Central government Cash circulation
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp