'You're responsible not only for 130 crore humans but also 32 lakh sq km': Doval to IPS probationers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: "It is not only 130 crore human beings, but also 32 lakh sq km of land and the managing of the 15,000 km long border for which you are responsible. The border has got peculiar problems of its own. Whether it’s the border with Pakistan, China, Myanmar or Bangladesh, we have got different types of security-related issues, which are addressed by the central police organisations," said National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, while addressing IPS probationers of the 73rd batch during the Dikshant Parade at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad on Friday.

"Your responsibilities will include not only policing for which you have been trained well. You are not only required to enforce the rule of law in civil society, you are also supposed to protect and maintain order in the length and breadth of this country, in the 32 lakh sq km of land," he said.

An alumnus of the SVP NPA, trained here 52 years ago, Doval said that the quintessence of democracy does not lie in the ballot box but in the laws made by the people who are elected through those ballot boxes. "You are the ones who are the enforcers of those laws. Laws are not as good as they are made. Laws are as good as they are implemented and executed and the service that the people are able to get out of it. If you fail to enforce them in the letter and spirit in which they were made they are as bad or as good as they were made."

"So, the success of democracy and enforcement of the laws given by the people through their elected representatives lies in the efficiency, commitment, values, attitude and the performance on the ground of the police forces. Their implementation is more important than their legislation. No nation can be built if the rule of law has failed. People cannot feel safe and secure if law enforcers are weak, corrupt and partisan. I found that many of these values were enshrined in the oath you just took. Enforce the law with that spirit,” Doval advised the trainees.

Speaking about the new frontiers of war -- what is known as fourth generation war -- he said, "Wars have ceased to become an effective instrument for achieving political or military objectives. They are too expensive and unaffordable and at the same time, there is uncertainty about their outcome. But it is the civil society that can be subverted, that can be divided, that can be manipulated to hurt the interest of a nation."

He went on to add, "And you are there to see that they stand fully protected. So, the service of the people is the greatest service not only from the point of view of nation-building, but also from the point of view of national security. And police have to work closely with other organizations for which they require a mental attitude that together we are going to work together and serve this nation."

He said technology is another frontier which they have to excel in and he is sure that with some of the country’s very specialised organisations having state of the art technologies for the service of the nation, police officers will be able to upgrade their technological capabilities. These are all vital elements in nation-building, Doval said, stressing the importance of technology.

Calling on the officers to think about the future and find their solutions today, Doval said, "Wherever you go, you will find a lot of talk about reforms. Reforms are learning from the past and not making the same mistakes. I want the younger generations to not only be thinking of reforms. You have got to be transformative and bring about the change in the force and in your capabilities keeping in view the coming challenges."

This academy has trained 5700 officers since 1948, many of whom excelled, bringing laurels and honour to the service and the nation. They were great names and were a source of inspiration, serving in state and central forces in nation-building, said Doval.

"They lead about 21 lakh brave men and women -- the strength of the police forces in the states and Centre -- and 35,480 of those bravehearts, under their leadership have sacrificed their lives. We would also like to remember those 40 martyred IPS officers who like you and me passed out from this academy. All of them played a seminal role in nation-building and you have a great role ahead," added Doval remembering those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He also urged the officers not to forget that "You are for India and India is for you. Every other identity gets subsumed in this Indian identity. The interest of India should be supreme and the constitution of India and the values, traditions that this our family represents."

Earlier, after reviewing the parade commanded by Darpan Ahluwalia of the Punjab cadre, Director Atul Karwal presented the training report and Doval distributed trophies to the winners.