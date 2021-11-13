STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

14-year-old girl tonsured, paraded in Gujarat village as punishment for eloping with man

At least 22 people have been arrested so far for the alleged incident that took place in Harij village on November 10, an official said.

Published: 13th November 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

child abuse, child safety

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

PATAN: A group of villagers allegedly tonsured a 14-year-old girl, blackened her face and paraded her as a punishment for eloping with a man at a village in Gujarat's Patan district, police said on Saturday.

At least 22 people have been arrested so far for the alleged incident that took place in Harij village on November 10, an official said.

Villagers belonging to the Vadi tribal community punished the girl by tonsuring her and blackening her face for eloping with her lover, which they claimed brought a bad name to the tribe, the official said.

A video of the incident posted on social media shows the girl crying as men tonsured her and blackened her face to carry out a ritual to "purify" her.

Villagers also paraded the girl and her lover in the village as a punishment.

Soon after, the girl's family members also forced her to marry another man from the same community, the police said.

"We have lodged an FIR against 35 villagers in this connection and so far, and 22 have been arrested," Superintendent of Police (Patan), Akshayraj Makwana said.

The man with whom the minor eloped was also booked for rape under the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, among other charges, he said.

As per the FIR registered on Friday, 35 accused were booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (insulting modesty of woman) of the IPC, and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, it was stated.

Another FIR was registered against the person accused of eloping with the minor under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), and 376 (3) (rape).

As per the FIR, the girl was abducted and taken to Dakor in Kheda district where she was raped by the accused, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat child harassment
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp