2022 Punjab Polls: SAD announces three more candidates

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday announced the names of three more candidates for the 2022 Assembly polls.

With this, SAD had announced the names of as many as 83 candidates out of the 97 assembly seats it will be contesting from in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The party fielded Sunita Chaudhry from the Balachaur Assembly constituency, Jaspal Singh Bitu Chatha from Patiala Rural and youth leader Bachittar Singh Kohar from Shahkot assembly constituency.

"SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal announced Sunita Chaudhry from Balachaur, Jaspal Singh Bitu Chatha from Patiala Rural and youth leader Bachittar Singh Kohar from Shahkot assembly constituency as party candidates. Total 83," said party leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a tweet.

Earlier, SAD informed that former member of ParliamentPrem Singh Chandumajra will contest from Patiala's Ghanaur, while sitting MLA Dilraj Singh Bhundar will seek re-election from Sardulgarh assembly constituency in Mansa district.

Party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will contest from his traditional Jalalabad. Pritpal Singh Pali will be the party's candidate from Ludhiana Central. Anil Joshi will contest from Amritsar North and Talbir Singh Gill from Amritsar South.

SAD and BSP formed an alliance in June to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together. Out of 117 seats in the Punjab assembly, BSP will contest 20 seats and SAD will contest the remaining 97.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year.