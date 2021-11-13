STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

26 suspected Maoists killed in gun battle in Maharashtra, three jawans injured

The operation was carried out at Mardintola 250 kilometres from Nagpur, near the Chhattisgarh border

Published: 13th November 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Encounter, Police

The left-wing extremists who were hiding in the jungle fired on the jawans who retaliated immediately (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

In a major anti-rebel operation, at least 26 suspected Maoists including women were killed in the jungles of Gadchiroli district on Saturday.

The operation was carried out at Mardintola 250 kilometres from Nagpur, near the Chhattisgarh border. Three jawans were injured in the operation. They were airlifted and shifted to Nagpur for further medical treatment.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred when jawans of the C-60 force, an elite anti-Maoist squad of the district, were patrolling the area. The left-wing extremists who were hiding in the jungle fired on the jawans who retaliated immediately.

The Gadchiroli police control room informed that the gun battle began in the area under Garapatti police station this morning and the encounter between the police and the red rebels is still on.

Additional police forces were already sent to the spot after the incident, Ankit Goyal, the superintendent of police, Gadchiroli district, said. The police deployment has been increased.

Search operations have been intensified in the area after the incident. After the operation, the bodies will be brought to Gadchiroli for post mortem.

The police have also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the operation site.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist Gadchiroli
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp