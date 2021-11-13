26 suspected Maoists killed in gun battle in Maharashtra, three jawans injured

By Express News Service

In a major anti-rebel operation, at least 26 suspected Maoists including women were killed in the jungles of Gadchiroli district on Saturday.

The operation was carried out at Mardintola 250 kilometres from Nagpur, near the Chhattisgarh border. Three jawans were injured in the operation. They were airlifted and shifted to Nagpur for further medical treatment.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred when jawans of the C-60 force, an elite anti-Maoist squad of the district, were patrolling the area. The left-wing extremists who were hiding in the jungle fired on the jawans who retaliated immediately.

The Gadchiroli police control room informed that the gun battle began in the area under Garapatti police station this morning and the encounter between the police and the red rebels is still on.

Additional police forces were already sent to the spot after the incident, Ankit Goyal, the superintendent of police, Gadchiroli district, said. The police deployment has been increased.

Search operations have been intensified in the area after the incident. After the operation, the bodies will be brought to Gadchiroli for post mortem.

The police have also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the operation site.