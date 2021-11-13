STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After Rajkot, now no display of non-veg food on Vadodara streets

Vadodara Municipal Corporation in Gujarat has issued verbal orders saying roadside stalls cannot openly sell non-veg food items, citing complaints of foul smell and cruelty to animals. 

Published: 13th November 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Chicken, Hotel food, non veg food

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Vadodara Municipal Corporation in Gujarat has issued verbal orders saying roadside stalls cannot openly sell non-veg food items, citing complaints of foul smell and cruelty to animals. 

The civic body has launched a drive to penalise street hawkers selling non-vegetarian food openly.

Hitendra Patel, chairman of the standing committee of the civic body, has verbally instructed officials to ensure implementation of the order that says stalls/carts must ensure meat is suitably ‘covered.’

The direction will also apply to carts selling egg preparations. 

“It has to do with our religious sentiments. It may have been the practice for years to sell non-veg food by openly displaying it, but the time has come to correct it,” Patel said.

The move comes close on heels of similar orders in Rajkot that instructed stalls selling non-veg food to remain only in the designated hawking zones, away from main roads.

Civic officials have insisted on written order, saying they will not force non-veg food stall owners to obey the verbal instruction.

They said whenever there is a specific complaint, action is taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vadodara Municipal Corporation
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp