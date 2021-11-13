Army colonel, wife and son among seven killed in Manipur ambush by militants

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Army colonel, his wife and their son were among seven people killed by militants in an ambush in Manipur on Saturday.

The attack was carried out at Behiang in the state’s Churachandpur district at around 10 am. The four others killed were Assam Rifles personnel. A source from an intelligence agency said three to four other personnel were also injured.

The Assam Rifles in its statement said, "Col Viplav Tripathi, commanding officer of Khuga Battalion, Assam Rifles while moving with QRT and family at Sehkan village, Singhat Subdivision was ambushed with IEDs. In the firefight which followed with the militants, the commanding officer and four QRT personnel lost their lives on the spot."

The family of the commanding officer (wife and six-year-old son) also lost their lives. The other injured personnel were admitted at Behianga health care centre, added the Assam Rifles.

In a joint statement, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF) claimed that they have carried out the attack on the paramilitary force at Sehkan village in Churachandpur district.

Colonel Tripathi had previously served in Mizoram till July 2021 and later he moved to Khuga, Churachandpur District, Manipur into border management thwarting illegal smuggling on the India-Myanmar border and the hinterland.

Under the command of Colonel Tripathi, the battalion had succeeded in recovering several weapons which could have landed in the hands of anti-national elements thus avoiding major casualties.

The Assam Rifles said, "The anti-drug campaign conducted by the Khuga battalion in January 2021 received several laurels and praise." Apart from the awareness campaign, the battalion was also running a campaign for the youth of Manipur with a focus on those in remote villages.

An Assam Rifles officer, asking not to be quoted, said, “With his people-centric approach, Colonel Viplav Tripathi had endeared himself to everyone in his touch. His death has left the people and troops of Assam Rifles in grief.”

The state’s Director General of Police LM Khaute told this newspaper that suspected militants of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) triggered an IED blast and then fired indiscriminately.

“The information I received from the field officer suggests there was some IED blast followed by a series of gunfire, including lethode (shell firing),” Khaute said.

He said the available indications suggested the involvement of the PLA. An Army general also suspected the PLA’s involvement.

“We understand that not many people carried out the attack. We are trying to ascertain everything,” the DGP said.

“It was in the (Myanmar) border area. Sometimes, incidents such as this happen in border areas. They come from across, hit when they find an opportunity and go back. This has been their modus operandi for the last several years now,” Khaute said.

Manipur’s Zomi Council and its nine constituent tribes said Col Viplav Tripathi was very dear to people. He had initiated skill development schemes for the members of a militant group in order to transform their lives and bring them back to the mainstream, the council said.



“He was a devoted officer of the Indian Army who served with humility for the welfare of the people,” the council further said.



Appalled by the attack, it requested the Army and the government to hunt down the perpetrator of the crime, their allies and co-conspirators and give befitting punishment to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee were among the leaders who condemned the incident.

“Strongly condemn the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness,” the PM tweeted.

Rajnath said the “cowardly attack” was extremely painful and condemnable.

“The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers, including CO of 46 AR and two family members...The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon,” he said.

The Manipur CM said the security forces were on their job to track down the militants. He too said the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Condemning the incident, Mamata said, “The entire nation awaits justice.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, however, slammed the Modi government, stating it was incapable of protecting the nation.

Manipur has over 40 insurgent groups, a large majority of them lying low following their signing of separate suspension of operation agreements with the government.