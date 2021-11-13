STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At rally with Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath drops hint to rename Azamgarh as 'Aryamgarh'

The CM was addressing a public rally in Azamgarh along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday

Published: 13th November 2021 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event on the occasion of completion of four years of his government in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major hint dropped over changing the name of Azamgarh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that the state university, the foundation of which was laid in the town, would lead it to become ‘Aryamgarh’ and that there should be no doubt about it.

The CM was addressing a public rally in Azamgarh along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

“The university, whose foundation stone has been laid today, will make Azamgarh truly Aryamgarh, there should be no doubt about it now," Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet while laying the foundation stone of the university.

Ever since the Yogi government came to power, it embarked upon a name-changing spree, with Allahabad becoming Prayagraj, Mughalsarai changing to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar and Faizabad becoming Ayodhya.

ALSO READ: On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

The CM said that the new state university, which would be named after Maharaja Suheldev, would end the identity crisis of Azamgarh. “Prior to 2014, it was difficult for the people of Azamgarh to get accommodation outside UP. The main reason for this was being from Azamgarh. But it is not so now. Azamgarh is no more infamous as the hub of terrorism,” said the CM.

He said that the Purvanchal Expressway, which will be inaugurated on November 16 by PM Modi, would prove to be the backbone of Azamgarh’s development and growth. “A new airport is also coming up in the district and 95 per cent work on it is over. It will become operational soon,” said CM Yogi.

He claimed that while previous governments promoted appeasement, casteism, and nepotism, the BJP government worked for all irrespective of caste and faith for the benefit of the common man.

However, reacting to Yogi’s statement, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that both Shah and CM Yogi had gone to see the development of Azamgarh.

"The CM only knows how to change the name and colour. However, this time people will vote so much that their government will change," added Akhilesh Yadav.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
