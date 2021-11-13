STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Jury to pick 75 creative minds for film festival

Those chosen will also be given access to the master classes or in-conversation sessions and get an opportunity to interact with industry leaders along with other activities.

Published: 13th November 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Anurag Thakur briefs the press on Cabinet decisions, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi

Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To select 75 creative and budding filmmakers, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has set up a grand jury and selection jury. Selected youngsters will be invited to attend the India International Film Festival in Goa.  

The grand jury comprises prominent Hindi film personalities — lyricist Prasoon Joshi (also the chairman of Central Board of Film Certification), Ketan Mehta (director), Shankar Mahadevan (composer and singer), Manoj Bajpayee (actor), Rasul Pookutty (sound recordist), and Vipul Amrutlal Shah (producer and director).

Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and with an endeavour to encourage young filmmakers, the IFFI had invited applications to pick 75 creative minds’.  

Those chosen will also be given access to the master classes or in-conversation sessions and get an opportunity to interact with industry leaders along with other activities. The IFFI will bear the cost of their travel and accommodation, said a statement issued by the ministry.

The selection jury has Vani Tripathi Tikoo (producer and actor,  also member of CBFC), Anant Vijay (writer), Yatindra Mishra (author and writer), Sanjay Puran Singh (filmmaker) and Sachin Khedekar (actor/director).

Last month, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur had said that the 52nd edition of IFFI would provide a platform to young budding talent.

