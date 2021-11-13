STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSP president Mayawati's mother dies at 92

Mayawati left for Delhi soon after getting information about the death of her mother, the release said.

Published: 13th November 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati's mother Ramrati died from heart failure in Delhi on Saturday.

Ramrati, 92, died at a hospital in the national capital where she was undergoing treatment, a BSP release issued here said.

Mayawati left for Delhi soon after getting information about the death of her mother, the release said.

The last rites will be performed in Delhi on Sunday, it said.

BSP leaders and workers offered condolences on the death of the party president's mother any prayed for peace to the soul.

About a year ago, Mayawati's father Prabhudayal had died at the age of 95, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSP Mayawati Uttar Pradesh Mayawati mother death
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp