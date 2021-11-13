STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Builder-buyer talks from November 15 in Greater Noida

The conflict between builders and home buyers in Greater Noida has been a pressing issue for last few years now amid delay in delivery of housing projects which has affected thousands of investors. 

Published: 13th November 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

The next round of talks would begin from November 15 and involve 10 group housing projects, the GNIDA said. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Friday released a schedule for next round of meetings between real estate developers and home buyers to resolve disputes in group housing projects. 

The next round of talks would begin from November 15 and involve 10 group housing projects, the GNIDA said. On November 15, the meeting would be held between stakeholders of Gaur Son’s Gaur City 2’s 16 Avenue, then Panchtatva Promoters’ Galaxy Wega on November 18, according to the schedule.

Angel InfraHeight’s Casawood on December 3, Radhe Krishna Technobuild’s Case Green on December 6, UP Township’s Gaur Atulyam on December 9 and Gaur City’s 5th Avenue on December 10, the schedule showed.

“Only eight to 10 home buyers in each project have been invited for the meetings in view of COVID-19 
pandemic. Similar meetings have been held in the past also on initiative of the GNIDA,” GNIDA’s 
officer on special duty (builder cell) Santosh Kumar said.  

