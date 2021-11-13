STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Children to perform roles of CM, assembly speaker, MLAs in special session of Rajasthan assembly

Session to include 200 children from 15 states who have been selected by political party leaders and IAS officers on the basis of their performance in the videos they submitted.

Rajasthan Assembly

The Rajasthan Assembly House. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A special one-hour session will be held in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Sunday where children will be seen in the role of chief minister, assembly speaker, leader of opposition and legislators.

Assembly Speaker C P Joshi said it is the first initiative in the history of parliamentary democracy of the country when the children will be designated different roles in an assembly session and will run the House.

He said 200 children from 15 states in the age group of 6-16 have been selected on the basis of their performance recorded in videos which were judged by officials including the chief secretary and the assembly secretary as well as the leaders of the political parties.

"It is very important to inculcate the values of parliamentary democracy among children. Through this initiative, we will be able to understand the curiosity of children about democracy. We will come to know what goes inside their mind about democracy and how they look towards issues," Joshi told reporters.

“The session, which will have question hour and zero hour, will also help in increasing the understanding of the children about the government and its functioning,” he said.

Joshi said political parties should focus on the agendas of the young generation.

"Rajasthan assembly is presenting an example before the country. A total of 5,500 children had sent their entries online and their performance and contests were judged and 200 children were selected. The children are from both rural and urban backgrounds and both girls and boys," he said.

The assembly speaker said the UNICEF has also been involved in the event. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be the chief guest of the session. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state ministers and legislators will also participate in the session.

“The future generation of the country will sit in the House and debate on the issues related to the people.

In the role of MLAs, children will ask questions to the ministers and will also keep their point in zero hour,” Joshi said. The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has 200 members.

