Drugs-on-cruise case: Special NDPS court grants bail to another accused Mohak Jaiswal

Jaiswal was arrested on October 3, with seven others including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, in connection with a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid.

Published: 13th November 2021 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 12:23 PM

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court on Saturday granted bail to Mohak Jaiswal, who was co-accused in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Jaiswal was granted bail on a bail bond of Rs 50,000.

Jaiswal was arrested on October 3, with seven others including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, in connection with a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

On October 2, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals have been arrested so far in the case.

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha on October 29.

