Eight orphans abused at Rajasthan shelter home by two adolescents

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Eight orphans staying at a shelter home in Jaipur were allegedly abused by two adolescents who were frequent visitors there.

The police have caught the abusers started a probe after registering a case on the complaint of the state Child Rights Commission.

The victims are in the age group of 8-10 years. Reports said after the police and child protection teams arrived at the shelter, they were stunned by the conversation with the children.

The culprits allegedly would often be drunk and force a victim to wake up many times at night. Almost all the people associated with the shelter home were aware of this, but chose to remain silent, reports said.

Initial probe showed one of the accused brought to the orphanage about two months ago who started it all on the pretext of ragging.

Based on statements of the victims, the accused, who are also minors, have been detained and sent to a correctional home.

Additional DCP Dharmendra Sagar said some youths who had left the facility after attaining 18 years of age visited the shelter home.

They talked with the small children there who spoke about their ordeal.

The boys made a video of the conversation which reached the Children Commission Chairperson Sangita Beniwal and the scandal surfaced.

Case registered, children shifted

Shanti Berwal, counsellor of childline, filed a case against the accused at the Kotwali police station.

With the help of police, child welfare committee and the childline, 19 orphans at the shelter home have been shifted