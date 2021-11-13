STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eight orphans abused at Rajasthan shelter home by two adolescents

The victims are in the age group of 8-10 years. Reports said after the police and child protection teams arrived at the shelter, they were stunned by the conversation with the children. 

Published: 13th November 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, first information report

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:   Eight orphans staying at a shelter home in Jaipur were allegedly abused by two adolescents who were frequent visitors there.

The police have caught the abusers started a probe after registering a case on the complaint of the state Child Rights Commission. 

The victims are in the age group of 8-10 years. Reports said after the police and child protection teams arrived at the shelter, they were stunned by the conversation with the children. 

The culprits allegedly would often be drunk and force a victim to wake up many times at night. Almost all the people associated with the shelter home were aware of this, but chose to remain silent, reports said.

Initial probe showed one of the accused brought to the orphanage about two months ago who started it all on the pretext of ragging. 

Based on statements of the victims, the accused, who are also minors, have been detained and sent to a correctional home.

Additional DCP Dharmendra Sagar said some youths who had left the facility after attaining 18 years of age visited the shelter home.

They talked with the small children there who spoke about their ordeal.

The boys made a video of the conversation which reached the Children Commission Chairperson Sangita Beniwal and the scandal surfaced.

Case registered, children shifted

Shanti Berwal, counsellor of childline, filed a case against the accused at the Kotwali police station.

With the help of police, child welfare committee and the childline, 19 orphans at the shelter home have been shifted

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crimes Against Orphans Child Rights Commission
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp