STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Feku' government has become 'bechu' one: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called the BJP-led Union Government a 'seller' one while addressing party workers here participating in its 'Vijay Rath Yatra' launched as the SP's poll campaign.

Published: 13th November 2021 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during the 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' in Gorakhpur, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during the 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' in Gorakhpur, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Following the recent sale of national carrier Air India and amid talks of disinvestments from various public sector units, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday sought to dub the Narendra Modi government in the centre as “bechu” (seller) one.

Yadav sought to attach the new tag to the government amid the opposition's earlier one “pheku” (bragger) losing its shine, seeking to take on the BJP in UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stronghold Gorakhpur.

"This government is now selling everything. It was all okay when it was a 'pheku' (bragging) government, but there is a 'bechu' government now, selling all the PSUs," Yadav said, addressing party workers here participating in its 'Vijay Rath Yatra' launched as the SP's poll campaign.

The former chief minister also claimed that various oil companies of the country have made a whopping profit of 600 per cent in the sale of fuels and asked the BJP to account for it.

Yadav also accused the government of “picking up pockets of the poor” and “filling the coffers of the rich”.

Once the Samajwadi Party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh after the upcoming elections, it will end all excesses of the present government and take equal care of all sections of society, Yadav asserted.

"This is an election to save democracy and the Constitution," he said, exhorting people to vote for the Samajwadi Party.

Targeting Chief Minister Adityanath, Yadav said, "Baba chief minister is not giving laptops to youths because he himself does not know how to operate them."

"People of Azamgarh know who has done developmental works," Yadav said in response to a question on development and asserted that the people of Gorakhpur will bring down the arrogance of the BJP.

The SP Rath Yatra passed through the Kushinagar district as well.

Referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Yadav said, "The BJP government has insulted the farmers in the state and have crushed them under tyres of a vehicle."

"“The three black farm laws have been imposed on farmers and they are protesting against it but the BJP government is not listening to it," Yadav said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh assembly elections Samajwadi Party campaign
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp