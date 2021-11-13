'Feku' government has become 'bechu' one: Akhilesh Yadav

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Following the recent sale of national carrier Air India and amid talks of disinvestments from various public sector units, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday sought to dub the Narendra Modi government in the centre as “bechu” (seller) one.

Yadav sought to attach the new tag to the government amid the opposition's earlier one “pheku” (bragger) losing its shine, seeking to take on the BJP in UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stronghold Gorakhpur.

"This government is now selling everything. It was all okay when it was a 'pheku' (bragging) government, but there is a 'bechu' government now, selling all the PSUs," Yadav said, addressing party workers here participating in its 'Vijay Rath Yatra' launched as the SP's poll campaign.

The former chief minister also claimed that various oil companies of the country have made a whopping profit of 600 per cent in the sale of fuels and asked the BJP to account for it.

Yadav also accused the government of “picking up pockets of the poor” and “filling the coffers of the rich”.

Once the Samajwadi Party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh after the upcoming elections, it will end all excesses of the present government and take equal care of all sections of society, Yadav asserted.

"This is an election to save democracy and the Constitution," he said, exhorting people to vote for the Samajwadi Party.

Targeting Chief Minister Adityanath, Yadav said, "Baba chief minister is not giving laptops to youths because he himself does not know how to operate them."

"People of Azamgarh know who has done developmental works," Yadav said in response to a question on development and asserted that the people of Gorakhpur will bring down the arrogance of the BJP.

The SP Rath Yatra passed through the Kushinagar district as well.

Referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Yadav said, "The BJP government has insulted the farmers in the state and have crushed them under tyres of a vehicle."

"“The three black farm laws have been imposed on farmers and they are protesting against it but the BJP government is not listening to it," Yadav said.