STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC reserves order on interim relief sought in defamation suit filed by Wankhede's father

Dnyandev, Sameer Wankhede's father sought an order restraining Malik from making any false or incorrect statements against the Wankhede family during the pendency of the suit.

Published: 13th November 2021 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede (L) and Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede (L) and Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik (Photos | ANI, PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its order on interim relief sought in a defamation suit filed by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede's father against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

Dnyandev, Sameer Wankhede's father, has sought damages of Rs 1.25 crore from the NCP leader.

He has also sought an order restraining Malik from making any false or incorrect statements against the Wankhede family during the pendency of the suit.

Justice Madhav Jamdar had in the previous hearing given the petitioner time till Friday to file an additional affidavit to point out how Malik's tweets and the documents published by him were false and baseless.

The Bench had also directed Malik to file an affidavit averring that he had verified the documents before posting them on social media.

Wankhede's father filed an affidavit listing out 28 documents to establish that his name was 'Dnyandev' and not 'Dawood' as alleged by the NCP leader.

The minister, on the other hand, stated in an affidavit that he had "reasonably verified" the documents before posting.

The judge noted that a purported birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede which Malik had produced apparently has "interpolation", which would mean that the minister had not taken due care while relying on it.

Advocate Arshad Shaikh, appearing for Wankhede, argued that Malik was targeting Sameer Wankhede because the minister's son-in-law had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and could not get bail for eight months.

Malik had alleged that Dnyandev Wankhede had converted to Islam.

Sameer, his son, however, got government job in the quota for the Scheduled Castes, a benefit which a Muslim person can not get, the minister had claimed.

Sameer Wankhede had refuted the allegation and stated that he and his family were Hindu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sameer Wankhede Nawab Malik Dnyandev Wankhede defamation suit NCB
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp