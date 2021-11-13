STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra Transport Minister holds talks with Sharad Pawar on MSRTC employees strike

The employees of MSRTC have been protesting for the last 15 days. Today is the 16th day of the protest.

Published: 13th November 2021 12:21 PM

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday morning and held talks regarding the ongoing strike by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees.

So far 2,053 MSRTC employees have been suspended, a state transport department official said.

On November 8, the Maharashtra government issued a Government Resolution to form a three-member committee, headed by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, to look into the demands of the employees of MSRTC.

Earlier Bombay High Court had instructed the state government to form a committee to look into the demands of MSRTC employees which include the merger of the corporation with the state government to avail the benefits, and salary hikes.

The court had also said that after discussing with the stakeholders of MSRTC and the union, all the recommendations must be submitted in a report to the chief minister within 12 weeks.

