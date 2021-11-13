STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MBBS student murder: Three, including minor, held in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

Final Year MBBS student Ashok Pal of Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College was fatally attacked on Wednesday night.

Published: 13th November 2021 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

YAVATMA: Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering an MBBS student in Yavatmal in Maharashtra after a minor argument, police said.

Final Year MBBS student Ashok Pal of Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College was fatally attacked on Wednesday night.

"Pal was returning to his hostel from the library on Wednesday night when he was hit by a motorcycle, after which three persons on the vehicle started to argue with him.

The three then stabbed him in the stomach and chest and fled," said Yavatmal Superintendent of Police Dilip Bhujbal Patil.

Based on a probe by six teams, police arrested Rishikesh Chaure (23), Pravin Gundajwar (24) and one minor boy for the murder, and have seized the weapon and vehicle used in the incident, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yavatmal MBBS student murder
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp