MBBS student murder: Three, including minor, held in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

By PTI

YAVATMA: Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering an MBBS student in Yavatmal in Maharashtra after a minor argument, police said.

Final Year MBBS student Ashok Pal of Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College was fatally attacked on Wednesday night.

"Pal was returning to his hostel from the library on Wednesday night when he was hit by a motorcycle, after which three persons on the vehicle started to argue with him.

The three then stabbed him in the stomach and chest and fled," said Yavatmal Superintendent of Police Dilip Bhujbal Patil.

Based on a probe by six teams, police arrested Rishikesh Chaure (23), Pravin Gundajwar (24) and one minor boy for the murder, and have seized the weapon and vehicle used in the incident, he said.