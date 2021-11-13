STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor fire breaks out in New Delhi-Jhansi Taj Express, all passengers safe

Published: 13th November 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A minor fire broke out in an AC coach of New Delhi-Jhansi Taj Express on Saturday morning, the Northern Railways said.

Smoke was detected around 7.40 am following which the train was stopped at Asaoti station in Haryana between Nizamuddin and Palwal section for technical review.

An official spokesperson said the fire broke out due to a brake jam.

"The fire was extinguished, all passengers are safe. It was a minor fire. More smoke than fire actually," said Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railways.

