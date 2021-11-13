STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Minorities commission looking into 'poor' portrayal of Christians, Muslims, Sikhs in films

NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said that the commission has taken up the issue of improper depiction of members of minority communities in films with CBFC and I&B Ministry.

Published: 13th November 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura

National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura (Photo| Twitter)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Minorities is likely to recommend inclusion of people from minority communities in film clearing boards to curb projection of minorities in "poor light" in movies across different languages.

The minority’s panel has sought responses from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry) and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after having received a series of complaints from Muslim, Christian and Sikh communities over the objectionable portrayal of these communities in films.

"We are considering making a proposal to the I&B ministry and CBFC that members of minority communities, with the knowledge of the history and philosophy of their respective communities, be included in the CBFC’s movie screening committees in all of its nine regional centers," said a commission official.

Sources said that Muslim petitioners have highlighted the demonization of the community in films and the commission has also received complaints against television channel Sudarshan News for airing ‘fake news against Muslims’.

Sikh religious leaders have petitioned the Commission over the "funny, disparaging and unfavourable"  representation of Sikhs in several films and said the portrayals were not in line with the tenets of Sikh religion or practice. The community has also written to the commission against frequent portrayal of Sikhs as alcoholics in movies. One such complaint has been made by a petitioner from Tamil Nadu with respect to ‘negative portrayal of Christians’ in Tamil film 'Rudra Tandav'.

NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said that the commission has taken up the issue of improper depiction of members of minority communities in films with CBFC and I&B Ministry. "We have received several representations from the Sikh, Muslim and Christian community complaining that the communities are portrayed in ‘poor light’ in films," Lalpura said.

The NCM last discussed the matter on November 10 and called for a detailed report from the CBFC and I&B Ministry about the procedure followed while certifying films and the structure of censor board membership. The next meeting in the issue is scheduled for December 21.

Currently, a five-member panel headed by the censor board’s regional director along with four members, including a woman member, certifies films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission for Minorities
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp