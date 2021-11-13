STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minority panel seeks reports on Kasganj custodial death, Tripura violence

NCM chief Iqbal Singh Lalpura said the commission has taken suo motu cognizance in both the instances and authorities in Uttar Pradesh as well as Tripura have been directed to reply in 15 days. 

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Commission for Minorities has issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and state police chief, seeking detailed response on the death of 22-year-old Altaf at the Kotwali Police Station in Kasganj district.  

The minorities’ panel has also taken note of the anti-Muslim violence in Tripura, where reportedly mosques, houses and shops of minority community members have been attacked.

At a press briefing on Friday, NCM chief Iqbal Singh Lalpura said the commission has taken suo motu cognizance in both the instances and authorities in Uttar Pradesh as well as Tripura have been directed to reply in 15 days. 

The commission issued notices to the Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police and the Chief Secretary of the state on Thursday, asking them to share details on action and steps taken in the case of Altaf’s custodial death.

Called for questioning at Kasganj police station in a kidnapping case, Altaf died in custody on Tuesday. His family members alleged he was killed by police personnel. However, police claimed that Altaf had strangulated himself.

Reportedly, five policemen have been suspended for negligence and the state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter. 

The commission wrote to the Chief Secretary of Tripura on November 8 regarding the communal incidents and targeting of Muslims reportedly by ‘VHP activists’ on November 14.

The panel has sought details of these incidents, action taken against people involved in the attacks, information on the arrests and detentions made in this connection.

The commission has also sought details of preventive measures taken by the Tripura government to avoid repetition of such violence. Last month, Tripura High Court had called upon the state to file a report.

Push for minority inclusion in film boards

The National Commission for Minorities is likely to recommend inclusion of people from minority communities in film clearing boards to curb projection of minorities in ‘poor light’ in movies across different languages.

The Commission has sought responses from the information and broadcasting ministry and the Central Board of Film Certification after having received a series of complaints from  Christian, Muslim and Sikh communities over objectionable portrayal of these communities.

Sources said Muslim petitioners have highlighted the demonisation of the community in films.

