MoS Ajay Mishra calls for stepping up use of Hindi in government work

Mishra has recently been in news after his son, Ashish Mishra, was accused of mowing over peacefully protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and the subsequent violence resulted in eight deaths.

MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni

Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

VARANASI: Ahead of an all-India conference on official language being held here on Saturday, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni said more and more government work should be done in Hindi.

He said that taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Amit Shah, the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, members from other departments will also attend the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan (All India Official Language Conference).

"This conference is an attempt to remind everyone that we should keep our constitutional obligation paramount and do more and more government work in Hindi," Mishra told reporters.

Mishra said that Hindi was recognised as the link language in the freedom movement.

"Hindi became the main language of the freedom movement to unite the whole country and give impetus to the movement. After the country got independence, the constituent assembly unanimously declared it the official language of India on September 14, 1949. It was proposed by famous scholar Gopalswamy Iyengar," he said.

Mishra recently came to the limelight after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and his accomplice are in jail in the case.

Ashish Mishra and his father have denied the allegation.

Opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress are demanding termination of Ajay Mishra after the incident, saying an unbiased probe was impossible till he remains a minister.

