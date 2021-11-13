STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP Mahua Moitra appointed TMC's Goa unit in-charge

Published: 13th November 2021 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra sanatizes her hands at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session in New Delhi

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The TMC, which is looking to expand its footprints nationally, on Saturday appointed firebrand Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra as the state in-charge of the party's Goa unit, months ahead of the assembly polls there.

In a statement, the party said, "Our honourable chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pleased to appoint Mahua Moitra, (MP, Krishnanagar Lok Sabha) as the state in-charge of AITC Goa unit with immediate effect."

Earlier in the day, the party nominated former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro for bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal.

Faleiro, who left the Congress to join the Mamata Banerjee camp in September, currently holds the post of TMC vice-president.

Banerjee, the TMC supremo, had visited Goa last month and interacted with party workers and leaders there.

