Over 9,000 vacancies filled up through fast-track recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

JAMMU: Over 9,000 vacancies in different departments have been filled up under fast track recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The selection for 5,000 more posts would be finalised by the end of this year, they said.

The government has initiated the “largest ever” recruitment drive in the union territory in a transparent manner, they said, adding an accelerated committee was constituted for identifying gazetted, non-gazetted and class 4 posts.

"Under the fast track recruitment, 20,323 posts stand advertised by J&K Service Selection Board (SSB) since July last year and presently the selection process has been completed with respect to 9,205 posts. Around 5,000 more selections will be finalised up to December 31," an official spokesman said.

He said the selection process of remaining posts has reached various stages like skill test, CBRT (Computer Based Written Test) and document verification.

A meeting was chaired by Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi here to review the progress of different recruitment being done by J&K Public Service Commission (PSC) and SSB, the spokesman said.

In order to expedite the selection process on a fast track recruitment basis, he said government instructions were reiterated to refer all vacancies as on December 31, both Gazetted and Non-Gazetted, to the PSC and SSB by January 15, next year.

The recruiting agencies were also directed to finalise the calendar for conduct of various examinations well in advance so that the selection process could be completed within a period of one year, the spokesman said.

He said the meeting was informed that the largest ever written test examination has been conducted by SSB wherein 3.5 lakh candidates participated for class 4 posts this year.

Special consideration by way of additional weightage was given to candidates, including those who worked as casual workers for five or more years and widows, divorced women, judicially separated women, orphan girls and others whose family member has not been in government service.

Within a record time of seven days, more than 4,600 appointment orders of class 4 posts have been issued, the spokesman said.

He said 2,119 selections for gazetted posts have been made by JKPSC in various departments and 726 selections are in progress.

JKPSC has also recommended promotions of 287 officers in the year 2020 and 769 officers during the current year, the spokesman said.