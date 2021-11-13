Pilot meets Sonia ahead of Rajasthan Cabinet expansion, may bag senior party post

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Friday met party president Sonia Gandhi and expressed hope that a decision on long-pending Cabinet expansion and political appointments would be taken soon, keeping in mind that Assembly elections are due in 2023.

Sources said that during the meeting, Pilot submitted a report related to the state and gave feedback on the work done by the state government.

This meeting came a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Sonia to discuss Cabinet reshuffle and organisational revamp in the state.

The decision on changes in the state is expected soon and people from Pilot’s camp will be accommodated both in the government and party while he himself may get a senior post in the party for the time being.

He has been pushing for a change of guard.

After his meeting with the Congress president, Pilot said: “I have full confidence in the decision of the Congress chief. There is a need for changes, especially when the state is only two years away from Assembly polls. During the long meeting, we had a detailed discussion on the political situation in Rajasthan and the working of the government. She was keen to hear the feedback and it’s worth appreciating that Madam Gandhi has been constantly taking feedback from the state.”

The party has been trying to settle the differences between Gehlot and Pilot to quell infighting in the state unit. Gehlot, during his meeting with Sonia, said that the party should respect people who stood to save the government when Pilot rebelled last year.