STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Savarkar worked to enrich Hindi: Amit Shah

Addressing the All India Rajbhasha Conference in Varanasi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that a number of Hindi words may not have existed if VD Savarkar was not there.

Published: 13th November 2021 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to media representatives, at his residence in New Delhi, Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday stressed the need for making Hindi flexible for its wider acceptance and cited the work done by V D Savarkar for enriching the language.

Addressing the All-India Rajbhasha conference here, Shah said a number of Hindi words may not have existed if Savarkar was not there and "we would have had to use the English words".

"Veer Savarkar worked for 'swabhasha' (indigenous language) and 'rajbhasha' (official language). He made the 'shabdkosh' (glossary) of Hindi," he said.

"There was no (Hindi) word for director, he coined the word 'nirdeshak'. Similarly, he coined 'kala nirdeshan' for art direction. He worked to enrich Hindi," Shah said.

"We have to make Hindi flexible if we have to make it acceptable," he said, adding there should be no hesitation if words from languages of different states are included in Hindi.

"Once the medium of speaking, writing and thinking, becomes Hindi, then it will carve its own way. But, Hindi has to be made flexible," Shah said.

He said English was imposed upon Indians as it was a foreign language.

"Hindi and indigenous languages have not to be imposed, but have to be made acceptable by our efforts," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah All India Rajbhasha Conference Hindi Hindi Imposition Savarkar
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp