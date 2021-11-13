STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister Jitendra Singh urges for collaborative efforts

The Minister reviewed current status of Covid research, development of vaccines and other protocols as well as contribution made biotechnology institutions.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh urged researchers and academic institutions to adopt a proactive approach for more collaborative efforts. Presiding over the annual general body meeting of the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) Society at New Delhi on Friday, Singh advised ILS to promote 75 start-ups in commemoration of 75 years of Independence with an aim to create skilled human resources and develop innovative products as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“The institute should increase its skill development promotion programmes by providing training to unemployed and science teachers in order to substantiate the schemes such as doubling the farmers’ income, Poshan Abhiyan, Skill India and Startup,” he said. The Minister reviewed current status of Covid research, development of vaccines and other protocols as well as contribution made biotechnology institutions.

Attending the event virtually, State Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda proposed the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Marine Bio-technology in view of the vast coast line. He said a comprehensive proposal on establishment of the centre for Eastern Ghat has been submitted to the department of Bio-technology. “The proposal aims at bio-prospecting for novel compounds and drug candidates, generating genomic resources and contributing to the ecological restoration and enhanced livelihood of the coastal communities,” he said.

