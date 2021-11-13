STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

US congressional delegation meets PM Modi

There was a warm and frank discussion on regional issues of mutual interests, including those related to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, PMO said.

Published: 13th November 2021 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with a delegation of US lawmakers on Saturday, during which he appreciated the consistent support and constructive role of the US Congress in deepening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared democratic values.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the US congressional delegation was led by Senator John Cornyn and included senators Michael Crapo, Thomas Tuberville and Michael Lee, and Congress members Tony Gonzales and John Kevin Elizey.

Cornyn is the co-founder and co-chair of the Senate Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

"The congressional delegation noted the excellent management of the COVID situation in India despite the challenges of large and diverse population. The prime minister noted people's participation based on the country's democratic ethos played a key role in managing the worst pandemic of the last one century," the PMO said.

There was a warm and frank discussion on regional issues of mutual interests, including those related to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, it added.

Modi and the visiting delegation took note of the increasing convergence of strategic interests between the two strategic partners and expressed their desire to further enhance cooperation with an aim to promote global peace and stability.

Views were also exchanged on the potential for enhancing the bilateral relationship and strengthening cooperation on contemporary global issues such as terrorism, climate change and reliable supply chains for critical technologies, the PMO said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US congressional delegation Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp