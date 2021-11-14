'Complete misrepresentation of facts': MHA on 'attacks' on mosques, women in Tripura

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday said news circulating on social media about damage and vandalisation of a mosque in Tripura is fake and complete misrepresentation of facts.

It also said that there is no report of simple or grievous injury or rape or death of any person in any such incidents in Tripura as alleged in some social media posts.

In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said there is no reported case of damage of the structure of any mosque in Tripura in the recent past and that people should maintain calm and should not be misguided by such fake reports.

"There have been news reports that have been circulating that a mosque in Kakraban area of Gomati district in Tripura has been damaged and vandalised. These news reports are fake and are a complete misrepresentation of facts," it said.

The home ministry said the mosque in Dargabazar area of Kakraban has not been damaged and the Tripura Police in Gomati district is working to maintain peace and tranquillity.

The home ministry said that in Maharashtra, there have been reports of violence and unsavoury statements that are aimed at disturbing peace and harmony based on fake news regarding Tripura.

"This is very concerning and it is urged that peace is maintained at all costs," it said.

The home ministry made it clear that there is no reported case of damage of the structure of any mosque in Tripura in the recent past.

"There is no report of simple or grievous injury or rape or death of any person in these incidents as alleged in some social media posts," it said.

There have been violence in some parts of Maharashtra following rallies taken out by Muslim organisations on Friday to protest against incidents in Tripura.

In Amravati, over 8,000 people had gathered outside the district collector's office on Friday to submit a memorandum demanding that atrocities against the minority community in Tripura be stopped.

Violence was reported in Amravati, Nanded, Malegaon, Washim and Yavatmal.

Police have so far arrested 20 people and detained four others by registering 20 FIRs under various charges, including rioting, in connection with Friday's incidents.

Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Saturday strongly condemned the incidents of stone-pelting in some places of Maharashtra during protests against incidents of alleged communal violence in the north-eastern state.

Appealing to all sections of people to maintain peace and harmony, Dev Varma said what happened in Maharashtra in the name of Tripura that a religious community is under attack is a rumour and people should not be influenced by the incidents in the western state.

Addressing a press conference at the civil secretariat here, Dev Varma said, "Rumours are being spread to defame Tripura. Attempts are being made to destroy peace and harmony in the state. A political quarter trying to capture power through the backdoor is responsible for doing such heinous acts. Tripura has a history of inter-religious harmony".

However, he did not elaborate on what he meant by "a political quarter".

According to him, some people from outside were trying to ruin the environment of Tripura.

"No mosque was burnt in Tripura. However, Tripura is being discredited by uploading fake pictures of other countries on social media," Dev Varma added.

The Tripura government is vehemently condemning that motive, he said.

Incidents of stone-pelting took place at Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in Nashik district, during a protest march in the afternoon, said a police official Similar incidents were reported during protests against the alleged communal violence in Tripura in Nashik, Amravati, and Nanded districts of Maharashtra on November 12, following which Home Minister of the western state Dilip Walse Patil had appealed to people to maintain peace.

Some Muslim organisations had given a call for a shutdown to protest against the alleged incidents in the north-eastern state.

Dev Varma said, "Criticism is always acceptable. But let that criticism be positive. Instead, there is a conspiracy going on in Tripura now to tarnish the image of the government."

Noting that the state government will not tolerate any conspiracy against Tripura, he said strict legal action will be taken against the "conspirators".

"Inter-religious harmony is the main and only goal of the government in Tripura. We wish for Eid and buy cakes for Christmas".