Flight carrying bodies of slain Assam Rifles personnel makes emergency landing

The bodies will be kept at Jorhat overnight and the onward journey for the respective destinations will resume on Monday morning, an Army spokesperson added.

Published: 14th November 2021 09:37 PM

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A military flight carrying the mortal remains of Assam Rifles personnel and family members of one of them killed in an ambush in Manipur made an emergency landing at Jorhat airport of Assam on Sunday following a technical snag, an Army spokesperson said.

Altogether seven people were killed in the ambush in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday and the bodies had been brought to the state capital Imphal.

ALSO READ | Attack on Assam Rifles: Myanmar border will be sealed on priority, says Manipur CM Biren Singh

From there, they were being taken to their homes.

The aircraft was carrying the mortal remains of Col Viplav Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife Anuja and six-year-son son Abeer, besides three personnel of the country's oldest paramilitary force, the spokesperson said.

Col Tripathi was a resident of Raigarh in Chattisgarh.

The body of Rifleman Khatnei Konyak was taken from Imphal by a helicopter to his residence in Mon district of Nagaland.

Of the other three, Riflemen Shyamal Das hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, while Rfn Suman Swargiary and Rfn RP Meena belonged to Baksa district in Assam and Dausa district of Rajasthan respectively, the spokesperson said.

