Maharashtra: Thief prays to God before stealing Thane temple cash box

The accused broke into the temple of Lord Hanuman in Khopat area here on the night of November 9 and allegedly stole the cash box containing about Rs 1,000.

Published: 14th November 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 11:34 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

THANE: A thief prayed to God before allegedly stealing a cash box from a temple in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday after examining the CCTV footage of the premises.

The accused broke into the temple of Lord Hanuman in Khopat area here on the night of November 9 and allegedly stole the cash box containing about Rs 1,000, an official said quoting a complaint by the temple's caretaker.

The CCTV footage of the place showed the thief praying before the God's idol before stealing the cash box kept there, the official said.

A clip of the footage also went viral on social media platforms.

The Naupada police arrested the accused on Saturday and recovered the stolen cash from him, the official said.

